For anyone now regretting a purchase made during Amazon Prime Days Monday and Tuesday, returns are now easier than shipping it back as long as a Kohl's store is nearby. The Wisconsin-based retailer now accepts most of Amazon's returns at all of its stores.

Kohl's started the collaboration with Amazon in 2017 in a few test markets and this year expanded the rollout to more than 1,100 stores nationwide, including all stores in Minnesota."The nationwide rollout of the Amazon Returns program is our single biggest initiative of the year," said Kohl's chief executive officer Michelle Gass in a statement.

Don't just take boxes and items into Kohl's without a few preliminaries. Here are the steps to returning Amazon purchases at Kohl's stores.

1. Go to Amazon’s Online Return Center

2. Select the Kohl’s Drop-off option

3. Wait for Amazon to email a QR code

4. Bring the item(s) you’re returning to a participating Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate in-store

Kohl’s will pack, label and ship your return at no charge.