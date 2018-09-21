Vikings special teams coach Mike Priefer met with reporters on Thursday afternoon and much of the conversation, as you would expect, centered on the three missed fueld goals that led to rookie Daniel Carlson being cut from the team after Sunday's 29-29 tie at Green Bay.

Priefer talked both about his surprise over Carlson's misses and Priefer's confidence that the young kicker will eventually return to the NFL.

Meanwhile, new kicker Dan Bailey talked about why he picked the Vikings over other offers.

In addition, Vikings defensive coordinator Tom Johnson talked about Tom Johnson's return to Minnesota after being released by Seattle.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins wondered what would have been if the Vikings had scored more than seven points in the first three quarters of Sunday's tie.