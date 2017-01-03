Vidal Guzman, 60, of Minneapolis, died Monday evening in Puerto Rico while trying to save his son from drowning, according to Facebook posts about his death and a news report from the island.

Guzman, who works as a senior manager at Public Radio International in Minneapolis, was vacationing with his family on the island for Christmas and New Year’s, friends said Tuesday night.

“He posted photos on the beach yesterday,” said Peter Martinson, a friend of Guzman’s through Boy Scouts. This morning friends and family began posting messages of grief.

At about 4:30 p.m., Guzman’s 19-year-old son was being dragged down by waves near Manatí, about 50 minutes west of San Juan, according to a story in Telemundo Puerto Rico. He called out for help, but his father was not able to catch up. His son was pushed toward a rock where he was able to get help from people on the shore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Guzman worked for PRI for more than 20 years. He was responsible for “sales, marketing, maintenance, audience research, fundraising and performance of PRI programs on PRI affiliate stations” such as The World and The Takeaway.

Last year, he was on a panel about public radio diversity at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Minneapolis. He mentored young radio journalists and played a hand in launching several prominent news programs, including “The World” based out of Boston.

“The World” launched in 1996 as a one-hour daily newsmagazine with global scope. The show launched as newspapers and TV networks were cutting back on foreign bureaus. In a 1996 Los Angeles Times article, Guzman said that “more international coverage, more global news” was what public radio’s audience wanted, with stories “relevant to them.”

For two years, from 1992 to 1994, he was a marketing and production manager at the Center for Mexican-American Studies at the University of Texas-Austin. There, he oversaw marketing and publicity for the launch of Latino USA, a popular award-winning radio newsmagazine focusing on the Latino community.

“The Latino community is a heterogeneous group,” Guzman said in a University of Texas student newspaper article from 1993. “Each has its own history and background. We want to bridge the gaps, informing Puerto Ricans in New York about Chicanos in L.A. and Cubans in Miami.”

Martinson said Guzman was also a local Boy Scouts leader.

Martinson and Karol Smith met Guzman seven years ago at an adult leadership training course at Stearns Scout Camp near South Haven, Minn.

Guzman challenged adult students as they took on new skills, but was always around to offer guidance and advice, Martinson said.

“You want people like him in your life,” Smith said. “I’m not shocked in the manner he died because he always put others first.”

Several friends on Facebook said Guzman was a jokester. He always had a new “horrible” joke to tell.

“They were definitely dad jokes,” Martinson said. And then Guzman would smile and laugh.

“It was so infectious,” Martinson added. “It was impossible to be in a bad mood around Vidal.”

