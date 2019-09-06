7 p.m., vs. No. 7 Florida at Maturi Pavilion • No TV, streamed on BTN Plus

Schedule won’t let up vs. Gators

About the Gophers: After starting the season with matches in North Carolina and Texas, the No. 8 Gophers (1-2) will play for the first time this season in a gym where they are 61-3 in the past four seasons. They are looking to end a two-match losing streak after a pair of 3-0 road defeats to Florida State and Texas. Four Gophers have 20 or more kills, led by junior Stephanie Samedy with 42, while Regan Pittman has a team-high 11 blocks. The Gophers are 3-1 all-time against Florida and beat the Gators 3-1 in the teams’ last meeting at the 2006 NCAA regional semifinal in Gainesville.

About Florida: The No. 7 Gators are 2-1 after Wednesday’s 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 loss to No. 1 Stanford in their home opener. They started the season with victories over then-No. 25 Louisville and Dayton. Outside hitter Thayer Hall leads the Gators with 45 kills, while All-America middle blocker Rachael Kramer — the tallest player in program history at 6-8 — has a team-high 12 blocks.

RACHEL BLOUNT