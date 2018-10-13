Jake Boltmann caught a touchdown pass and ran in another TD to lead Class 6A, No. 4 Edina to a 21-14 victory over visiting Maple Grove on Friday night.

Evan Hull ran for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to get the Crimson within a touchdown twice. Boltmann caught a 13-yard touchdown from Ethan Hufendick and scored the winning touchdown on an 80-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Rami Sabri gave the Hornets a 14-0 lead with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

Minneapolis Edison 18, Minneapolis South 14: Jackson Rusnacko ran for a touchdown, threw for another and threw for two two-point conversions in the third quarter to lead the Tommies past the visiting Tigers. Rusnacko ran for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the score and then threw a 25-yard touchdown to Wesley Clarke to put the Tommies ahead for good. A safety in the fourth quarter capped the scoring.

Chanhassen 28, Bloomington Kennedy 7: The Class 5A, No. 6 Storm pulled away from the host Eagles with two touchdowns in the second quarter. Rolando Alvarez ran for two touchdowns and Tyson Hansen threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Maschka for the Storm. Theo Simmons scored on a touchdown run for the Eagles.

Rosemount 26, Burnsville 25: The Irish scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to overcome a 12-point deficit and beat the visiting Blaze. Evan Geiwitz returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score immediately after the Blaze took a double-digit lead. Andrew Reuter put the Irish ahead for good with a 6-yard touchdown run. He also caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from Max Carter.

Buffalo 62, Chisago Lakes 35: Aidan Bouman threw for six touchdowns to lead the Bison past the visiting Wildcats. Damien Biegert caught three touchdown passes, Treyton Welch caught two and Tony Dahl caught one for the Bison. Riley Habisch ran for three touchdowns for the Bison. Manuel Rosario ran for three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.