Prep Bowl schedule
All games at U.S. Bank Stadium
Friday
10 a.m., Nine-Man: Mountain Lake Area (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0)
1 p.m., Class 2A: Barnesville (11-2) vs. Caledonia (12-0)
4 p.m., Class 4A: SMB (12-0) vs. Willmar (11-1)
7 p.m., Class 6A: Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Lakeville North (12-0)
Saturday
10 a.m., Class 1A: BOLD (13-0) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun (12-0)
1 p.m., Class 3A: Fairmont (11-1) vs. Rochester Lourdes (13-0)
4 p.m., Class 5A: Owatonna (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-0)
