Prep Bowl schedule

All games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Friday

10 a.m., Nine-Man: Spring Grove (13-0) vs. Mountain Lake Area (12-0)

1 p.m., Class 2A: Caledonia (12-0) vs. Barnesville (11-2)

4 p.m., Class 4A: SMB (12-0) vs. Willmar (11-1)

7 p.m., Class 6A: Eden Prairie (10-1) vs. Lakeville North (12-0)

Saturday

10 a.m., Class 1A: BOLD (13-0) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun (12-0)

1 p.m., Class 3A: Rochester Lourdes (13-0) vs. Fairmont (11-1)

4 p.m. Class 5A: Owatonna (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Academy (12-0)

 

If you go: Tickets are $16 for adults, $10 for students

To watch: Ch. 45, livestreamed at prep45.com