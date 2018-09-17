HUDSON HAECKER

Breck • soccer

After posting back-to-back clean sheets last week against Mound Park Academy (a 7-0 victory) and arch-enemy and Class 1A, No. 2 Blake (1-0), the senior goalkeeper had a confession to make.

“A lot of it has to do with our defense,” Hudson said. “A lot of times, there’s not much to do back there.”

Clearly, Haecker’s contribution is about quality over quantity.

His two shutouts last week ran his stingy streak to five consecutive games without allowing a goal. While he often hasn’t had to make many saves — against Mounds Park Academy, he only made two — he has been just where he needs to be when called upon.

Take the Blake victory, for instance. In overtime, the Bears threatened to tie the game with 20 seconds left. A ball was played over the Mustangs’ defense, where a Blake player made an acrobatic shot attempt.

“I dove to stop it and then I held on to it,” Haecker said. “I got a couple of style points.”

Haecker said that, with the strong defense in front him, his biggest challenge can by staying focused.

“I just try to keep my eyes on the ball and make sure I can see what’s happening, ” he said.

LAUREN PETERSON

Farmington • cross-country

The senior continued her undefeated 2018 season by winning the Applejack Invitational Saturday at Aronson Park in Lakeville. Peterson won in a 5K time of 18:49.49, the only runner in the race to break 19 minutes. She has won all four meets she’s raced in this season.

ELLA HAUGEN

Edina • volleyball

The 5-10 senior setter guided the Hornets to a 3-2 victory over Hopkins, their first regular-season victory over the Royals since 2011. She totaled 55 assists, 10 digs, four kills, four ace serves and a block. She is currently third in the metro in set assists with 315.

MITCH HENDRICKSON

Holy Angels • football

The senior defensive end was nearly unblockable in the Stars’ 28-7 victory over St. Louis Park. He made 18 total tackles, 13 of them unassisted, racked up six tackles for loss and three sacks. He added two receptions for 29 yards while playing tight end.

Ramzi Ouro-Akondo

Minneapolis Southwest • soccer

The sophomore defender was a primary reason for the Lakers’ 3-0 week. Paced by his shutdown defense, Southwest allowed just eight total shots on goal in victories over Armstrong (2-0), Minneapolis Roosevelt (6-1) and Minneapolis South (1-0).

DESEAN PHILLIPS

St. Michael-Albertville • football

In the Knights’ 35-20 victory Friday over previously undefeated Champlin Park, the senior running back rushed 34 times for 259 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 59, three and one yards. Phillips added two catches for 33 yards to help the Knights to their first victory.

CLAIRE VOIGT

Becker • soccer

The senior forward went on a goal-scoring spree in guiding the Bulldogs to three victories last week. She had all four of her team’s goals in a 4-0 victory over Zimmerman, six goals in an 8-0 rout of St. John’s Prep and three goals in a 6-1 victory over Princeton. Voigt has 16 goals on the season.

JIM PAULSEN

