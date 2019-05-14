JOE FAHNBULLEH

Hopkins • track and field

Two weeks ago, Fahnbulleh won three races at the Howard Wood Relays in Sioux Falls, including the 200-meter dash with a meet-record time of 21.28. On Thursday, he topped that when he blazed to a state-record 10.23 in the 100 meters at the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet.

Fahnbulleh — dubbed by one coach as “Joe-Sain Fahn-Bolt” in reference to eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt — credited hard work and attention to details for his ultra-fast spring.

“I buy into the process, do the little things that matter,” he said. “I want to be a 1-percenter, so I have to do what 1-percenters do.”

Fahnbulleh started Thursday’s race strong, reached top speed at about 50 meters and never let up. When his time was announced, he didn’t believe it at first. “They get times wrong all the time,” he said. “But when I asked [Coach Nick] Lovas if it was right, he said ‘Yeah.’ ”

Still. celebration had to wait. There were more events yet to come.

“I was happy, but I wasn’t showing it,” he said. “We came to the meet to win, to be dogs. I still had that laser focus.”

Hopkins finshed second to Wayzata and qualified for the upcoming True Team meet as a wild card team.

Fahnbulleh, a University of Florida signee, said the record is proof that hard work pays off. “It feels good, but at the same time, I’ve worked for it, so it’s expected.”

KAYLYN CATER

Chanhassen • lacrosse

The sophomore backstopped the Storm to three key victories. She made 13 saves in a 9-6 victory over Bloomington Jefferson, six stops in an 19-2 romp over Benilde-St. Margaret’s and nine in 19-6 rout of Wayzata, posting a .667 save percentage.

MADDIE DAHLIEN

Edina • track and field

Known primarily for her soccer exploits, the Hornet freshman showed some serious speed on the track. She won the 100 meters (12.27), the 200 meters (25.35) and the 400 meter dashes (59.19) at the Class 3A, Section 7 True Team meet.

BENNY HENRY

Bloomington Jefferson • lacrosse

The Jaguars scored 30 goals in victories over Bloomington Kennedy and Apple Valley, with Henry, a junior midfielder, setting the tone. He scored eight goals, added three assists and was a factor all over the field.

EVAN SHAW

Fridley • baseball

The senior lefthander pitched 9⅓ scoreless innings last week, running his record to 6-0. He closed out a 3-2 victory over St. Croix Lutheran by striking out three, and defeated St. Anthony 4-0 with a three-hit, 13-strikeout effort.

TAYNIAN WALGRAVE

Prior Lake • track and field

The junior sprinter won the 200 meter dash (26.23), the 100 meter hurdles (15.16) and anchored the winning 4x100 meter relay team (50.43) to help the Lakers to second place in the Class 3A, Section 3 True Team meet.

BROCK WINTER

Stillwater • golf

The senior began the week shooting a 1-under-par 71 to win a Suburban East Conference meet, then shot a two-day, two-under total of 143 (68-75) to claim a two-stroke victory at the Northwest Classic in Detroit Lakes.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.













