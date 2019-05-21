GUNNAR BROIN

Minnetonka • golf

At first, it looked like just another good round for the Skippers’ talented junior. Then the putts started falling, some of the dazzling variety. Before he knew it, Broin had shot a 9-under-par 63 at Pioneer Creek G.C. in Maple Plain, tying the high school state record.

“I was only 2 under on the front nine and I was thinking I wasn’t playing that well because I’d had other chances for birdie,” Broin said. “Then on the back nine, I had six straight birdies. I shot 29 on the back nine.”

It was all because of his red-hot putter.

“I had only had 24 putts in that round. I only had 11 on the back nine,” he recalled. “It was the best putting round I’ve ever had.”

In one stretch, he made consecutive putts of 25, 45, 20 and, again, 45 feet.

While Broin knew he was in the midst of a special round, he didn’t know he had tied a state record until the round was completed. When he walked off the course, he was lamenting a lost chance at a course-record 62.

“I missed a putt on 18 from 6 feet that would have given me a 62,” he said. “And I could have shot even better but I missed some putts on the front nine.”

He’s happy with his game now, saying, “Putting is all about confidence. Confidence on the green, confidence in your stroke. Hopefully, I can keep this rolling into sections and state.”

LEAH HERZOG

Red Wing • golf

The senior staked her claim as the state’s best female golfer by carding back-to-back 65s, course records at the Bridges in Winona and Mississippi National. She also had an eagle and a double-eagle in a best-ball event later in the week.

LAUREN PETERSON

Rosemount • track and field

The senior has fit in well in her first year at Rosemount. She helped the Irish win the Class 3A girls’ True Team state meet Friday, winning the 1,600 meters (4:58.98) and the 3,200 (10:54.82), and anchoring the 4x800 relay team.

MADISON SCHMIDT

Blaine • track and field

The defending Class 2A high jump champ showed she no plans to relinquish that title. The junior became the first girl in state history to clear 6 feet when she did it last Tuesday in a triangular at Armstrong.

SOPHIE SMITH

North Branch • softball

An all-state selection last year, the sophomore third baseman is putting up numbers that warrant repeat consideration. In 13 at-bats last week, she had nine hits, 10 RBI and two walks for an on-base percentage of .765.

AUBREE TERRIS

St. Francis • softball

The junior catcher was one hit from a perfect week at the plate. She was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and five RBI in a victory of Grand Rapids. She went 5-for-5 with a home run and four RBI as the Saints defeated Coon Rapids.

TYLER THURESON

Stillwater • lacrosse

The junior midfielder continued his high-scoring ways in two decisive victories. He scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, in a 14-3 rout of Roseville, and had four goals and an assist to help the Ponies defeat Chanhassen 21-9.

JIM PAULSEN

