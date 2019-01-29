REID PATTERSON

Lakeville South basketball

To Patterson, a 6-1 sharpshooting guard, the lead-up to the Cougars’ game Friday didn’t feel any different, except that they were preparing to play intradistrict rival Lakeville North. “You always have a little extra gas when playing those guys,” he said.

The added fuel was just what Patterson and the Cougars needed. They took a seven-point lead at halftime and held off Lakeville North’s late charge for a 69-66 victory, breaking a 16-game losing streak to the Panthers dating to March 8, 2011.

Patterson’s hot hand was the difference. He made five three-pointers en route to a career-high 39 points.

“The game didn’t feel any different at the start,” said Patterson, who also played quarterback for the football team that reached the Class 6A semifinals in November. “I was lucky enough to have the hot hand and my teammates did a great job getting me the ball and getting me open.”

He acknowledged one play that stood out in his mind. “There was three-pointer in the second half where [Lakeville North star] Tyler Wahl was guarding me right in front of the student section,” he recalled. “I made it to put us up about 10, and it really felt good.”

His big game came just after a 58-56 victory over Burnsville in which he made the game-winning basket in the final seconds. “It’s been really fun,” he said. “Hopefully, we can keeping riding this wave.”

ANDERSON BREAZEALE

Breck/Blake swimming

The senior had three first-place finishes to lead the Bearstangs to a third consecutive championship in the Class 1A True Team Meet. He won the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

BRYCE BRODZINSKI

Blaine • hockey

In four games, all victories since Jan. 19, the senior forward and future Gopher scored nine goals and had five assists. He has had at least two points in eight consecutive games.

PEYTON HEMP

Andover • hockey

A hat trick and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Totino-Grace marked the fourth consecutive game in which the sophomore forward had two or more goals. She’s scored at least once in seven consecutive games and has 28 goals for the season.

JENNA LAWRY

Chisago Lakes hockey

The left wing set a school scoring record for sophomores when she notched her 60th point in a 4-1 victory over Totino-Grace, a game in which she had two goals and two assists. One game earlier, she had a hat trick in a 7-1 victory against Princeton.

ZEKE NNAJI

Hopkins • basketball

A breakout summer in AAU basketball has carried over for the 6-10 senior. He’s averaging 23.5 points per game and last week had a career-high 36 in an 84-66 victory over Minneapolis North. Nnaji is committed to Arizona.

DREW WOODLEY

Northfield wrestling

The junior, ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds in Class 3A, won twice in the Northfield Quadrangular on Thursday and posted three pins to lead the Raiders to the Lake City tournament championship.

JIM PAULSEN

