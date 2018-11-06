BRANDON LANGDOK

St. Michael-Albertville • football

The Knights’ junior wide receiver knows exactly how many points it takes to win state playoff games — 29.

Langdok recovered two of the Knights’ three onside kicks in the fourth quarter, sparking St. Michael-Albertville’s wild 29-28 comeback victory over Edina in the second round of the Class 6A tournament. He also caught six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ 29-point fourth quarter.

“I’m still speechless,” Langdok said. “It was really incredible.”

A year ago, Langdok looked on as Maple Grove scored 19 points in the final minute, recovering two onside kicks, to eliminate the Knights 29-27 in the state quarterfinals.

“I know what it feels like to be on both sides,” Langdok said. “Being on the winning side is a lot more fun than the losing one.”

One of his catches was a 22-yarder on a third down-and-20 call with the Knights trailing 28-22.

“It was a great team win, and nobody played a bigger role in the comeback than Brandon,” Knights coach Jared Essler said.

RILEY BRACKIN

Minnetonka • soccer

Brackin scored the Skippers’ only two goals in regulation play and converted both of her shootout attempts in the Class 2A state tournament as Minnetonka defeated three higher-ranked teams en route to the title. “She is one who finds ways to make an impact with big time goals in big time games,” Skippers coach Jeff Hopkins said.

TROY ELLISON

St. Anthony • football

The junior does a little bit of everything for the Huskies. He ran for three scores, and passed for another in leading St. Anthony to a 27-7 victory over Fridley in the Class 4A, Section 4 finals. “Troy is a special player who does whatever the team asks of him,” Huskies coach Todd Niklaus said.

JASMINE MULVIHILL

Lakeville South • volleyball

The senior outside hitter was instrumental in leading the Cougars to the Class 3A, Section 1 championship. She had 27 kills in their five-set victory over Northfield in the semifinals, and 25 kills in another five-set victory over rival Lakeville North in the finals.

KEEGAN JAMES

Blake • soccer

The sophomore midfielder gave the Bears the Class 1A state championship with the unlikeliest of golden goals. He ripped a shot from 55 yards that caught the upper right-hand corner of the net over the outstretched arms of the Bemidji goalkeeper for a 1-0 overtime victory.

PAIGE NARVESON

Belle Plaine • volleyball

The senior setter recorded her 2,000th career assist when the Tigers defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo for the Class 2A, Section 1 championshp. She also notched her 1,000th career dig in the semfinals.

SPENCER SCOTT

Stillwater • soccer

Scott has a flair for the dramatic. He scored the golden goal on a header off a corner kick 52 seconds into overtime, giving the Ponies a 2-1 victory over Duluth East in the Class 2A championship. Scott also scored Stillwater’s game-winner in a 2-1 triumph over St. Paul Central in the semifinals.

