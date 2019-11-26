SAMUEL GERTEN • Dakota United adapted soccer

All it took was a few words from Hawks coach Lorrie Buecksler to set Gerten, a sophomore forward, on a path to dominance.

Prior to the physically impaired division championship match against St. Paul Humboldt on Saturday, Buecksler told Gerten, “Let’s see how fast you can get three on the board,” reported staff writer Joe Gunther.

Gerten did the rest, scoring all five goals to lead Dakota United to a 5-2 victory. In the quarterfinals, Gerten was the playmaker, chalking up a goal and seven assists. In the finals, he was the goal scorer.

“I don’t think I’ve had a kid who can be so much in a zone — in a good way,” Buecksler said.

MIA CURTIS • Minnehaha Academy basketball

The senior guard has more than picked up where she left off last March. She scored 28 points in a 68-22 rout of St. Paul Central, then had a career-high 42 to lead the Redhawks past Sauk Centre 89-86 in three overtimes in the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic.

LUKE LEVANDOWSKI • Rosemount hockey

The junior forward was the spark who ignited the Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Irish offense, scoring four goals — two in the first period, two in the third — in a season-opening 5-2 victory over Class 2A, No. 7 Minnetonka. Levandowski has committed to play at Wisconsin.

BRIDGET MCGUIRE • Holy Angels hockey

The senior captain helped the Stars break a three-game, season-opening losing streak with consecutive multiple-goal games. She had a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal in a 4-1 victory over Henry Sibley and followed with a two-goal, one-assist game in a 5-0 victory over Waconia.

MOLLY MOGENSEN • Farmington basketball

The senior point guard broke a record Saturday that was more than just a school mark. She scored 25 points in a 92-79 victory over St. Michael-Albertville, passing her mother Julie’s school record for career points. Julie had 1,438 career points. Molly now has 1,443 and counting.

JIM PAULSEN

To nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link to video of the athlete in action (if possible).