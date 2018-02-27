ALIAH WILLIAMS

Chisago Lakes • gymnastics

The year that Williams, a junior, de-emphasized her gymnastics commitment turned out to be the year that she won a gymnastics state championship. Go figure.

– she reached the elite Level 10 while a club gymnast – proved high enough to take the overall crown.

Giving up club gymnastics was difficult, she said, despite the toll it took on her body.

“That was my family for, like, six years of my life,” she said.

Still, Williams has no regrets. She’s a state champion. She plans on boosting her track and field training, with an eye on being a pole vaulter in college. And she has more time for outside interests.

“I have a job now,” she said with a laugh. “So that’s good.”

TRAVIS ALLEN

Centennial • hockey

It’s been more than two weeks since Allen, a senior goalie, has let a puck get past him. He’s shut out three consecutive opponents, including a 4-0 victory over Anoka and a 9-0 defeat of Coon Rapids last week.

WILLIE BASTYR

Lakeville South • wrestling

The sophomore convincingly defeated his first two opponents in the Class 3A, Section 2 individual meet. He then won the 152-pound championship by handing Shakopee’s Alex Lloyd his first loss of the season with a 7-5 overtime victory in the finals.

GABBY BILLING

Breck • hockey

The senior forward won the opening draw in overtime, carried the puck into Warroad’s zone and fed teammate Sadie Lindsay for the game-winning goal, lifting Breck to a 3-2 victory and the Class 1A championship. It was one of seven assists for Billing in the tournament.

KRYSTAL CARLSON

Hastings • basketball

The 5-10 senior forward, who topped 2,000 career points in January, has 17 double-doubles this season. She had two more last week, with 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 54-52 victory over Hill-Murray, and 26 points and 14 rebounds in a 58-50 victory over Henry Sibley.

CHANEY NEU

Champlin Park • gymnastics

Still only a freshman, Neu joined an exclusive club by winning her second consecutive Class 2A all-around championship, posting a meet-winning score of 38.725. She’s only the seventh gymnast in state history to win back-to-back Class 2A all-around titles.

MITCHELL WHYTE

North St. Paul • swimming

The senior won three gold medals and one silver at the Class 2A, Section 4 meet. He won the 100 backstroke in 50.01 and the 100 butterfly in 50.01, both meet records, and swam the lead legs on the winning 200 medley relay and runner-up 400 freestyle relay teams.

JIM PAULSEN

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.