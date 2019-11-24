The first big winter storm for the Twin Cities is set to arrive just in time for one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for the Twin Cities, as well as southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

“We are two and half days out, so we don’t know where the bull’s-eye will hit, but anywhere within that watch area could expect 6 inches of snow,” said Brent Hewett, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

Snow is expected to develop across southern Minnesota late Tuesday afternoon, then move across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin through the night. While the snow is expected to taper off by Wednesday morning, wind gusts of up to 35 mph could continue to swirl it around throughout the day Wednesday.

“At this time, we are just trying to get the word out early to make sure everyone is paying attention to the weather and planning ahead,” Hewett said, adding that the forecast will change slightly as the storm heads toward the state from Colorado and Nebraska.

Another winter storm could develop on Friday into the weekend, though Hewett said it’s too early to forecast whether that system will bring rain, snow or a mix.

The Twin Cities area averages about 6.5 inches of snow in November. So far, only about 1.5 inches has fallen this month.