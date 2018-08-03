News Graphics

The Fringe is centered in two Minneapolis neighborhoods: Northeast and Cedar-Riverside, with Red Stag Supperclub returning as Fringe Central, the official post-show hangout. There's also a new Minnesota Family Fringe at Celtic Junction in St. Paul, and a Family Central at nearby Can Can Wonderland where ticketholders can do mini-golf or other activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 2-5 and 9-12.