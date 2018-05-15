A couple of extras from the Twins’ first 1-0 loss since 2016:

The sixth inning was Jake Odorizzi’s last on Monday. It was also his most eventful.

Odorizzi allowed a leadoff double to the wall in right-center to Jean Segura, but even though the game was still scoreless, he couldn’t have been too concerned. It was the third time in four innings the leadoff hitter doubled.

After inducing a Mitch Haniger fly out to left, keeping Segura at second base, Odorizzi came back from a 2-0 count against Seattle slugger Nelson Cruz, evened it up at 2-2 with a couple of breaking pitches, but then hit Cruz with a high fastball.

The Twins, though, challenged the call, claiming the pitch had missed him. Replays weren’t definitive, and Cruz was allowed to take first base, but the Target Field crowd booed, believing the ball had missed him.

Odorizzi had no problem with the call, though. “I heard it. There was a little nick. When you’re out there, you can hear weird little things like that,” Odorizzi said. “Replay didn’t really show that it hit him, but live, I think we all kind of heard a little nick.”

Totally unintentional, too, Odorizzi said. “I wasn’t trying to buzz his tower in that situation, by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “Just a fastball that got away. I gave it everything I had and it just took off inside.”

The next pitch did far more damage — to Odorizzi, not the batter. The righthander threw another fastball to Kyle Seager, who lined it right back at the mound, deflecting off Odorizzi. The ball bounced to shortstop Ehire Adrianza, who tagged second base for an out.

Molitor and assistant trainer Masa Abe rushed out to the mound, where Odorizzi was more embarrassed than injured. Where’d it get him?

“Right on the backside,” Odorizzi explained with a smile. “Good aim by him. I don’t have a big target back there. … I’ll have a nice little bruise, but I got just enough of it” to get the out.

He then escaped trouble by striking out Ryan Healy, giving Odorizzi his fourth quality start of the season, tying him with Kyle Gibson for the Twins’ lead.

“Jake did a nice job,” Molitor said. “Even after he took the shot, he was able to make pitches on that last hitter to keep it tied.”

XXX

Robbie Grossman wasn’t impressed with the letter-high fastball that was called strike three in the fifth inning. A few minutes later, it cost him.

Grossman, yelling at umpire DJ Reyburn from the dugout, must have said something that Reyburn didn’t like. After Byron Buxton struck out to end the inning, the umpire turned to the dugout and told Grossman his night was over.

“He was letting them know he wasn’t happy with the calls,” Molitor said with a shrug.

Grossman’s ejection was the first by a Twin this season.