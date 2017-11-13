The last of three homicide suspects in a fatal hit and run last week in Andover was captured Monday morning about 25 miles to the north.

Loren J. Gafner, 19, of St. Francis, is the driver suspected in the death Friday of 17-year-old Tristan G. Robinson, of Nowthen, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Robinson "was allegedly willfully, intentionally struck with a car by a driver who intended to do so" as part of a robbery, read a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

Robinson's killing occurred on 141st Lane NW. near Palm Street, and two teenage boys were arrested earlier.

Sheriff's Cmdr. Paul Sommer said authorities also located the car that ran over Robinson about 5 miles from where Gafner was arrested.

Gafner had sought refuge at a residence in Isanti County, Sommer said. A man in the home realized the intruder's identity and contacted authorities, prompting Gafner to flee.

A vehicle like this one ran over and killed Tristan Robinson. The car has been located.

A state trooper responding to the resident's call saw Gafner walking north of Isanti on 305th Lane NE., Sommer said. The trooper approached and made eye contact with Gafner, and the suspect fled into the woods.

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and Gafner was arrested with the assistance of a K-9 from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Sommer said.

The vehicle was located roughly 5 miles away parked on property in Bradford.

In describing Robinson's death, Sommer said Sunday, "This was not a road and driving mishap as it was originally reported. What has come to light is that it was a purposeful act perpetuated as part of a robbery scheme." On Twitter, Sommer called it a case of second-degree murder.

An investigation showed that the car, occupied by three teens, ran over Robinson as part of a plot to rob him of a small amount of marijuana. The trio initially planned to meet up with Robinson to purchase marijuana after communicating via Snapchat, Sommer said.

Sommer said he didn't know whether the robbery had already happened when Robinson was hit.

"Unfortunately, it's not a unique situation when you have people in this age group who don't seem to attach any consequences to their actions," Sommer said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. "It's tragic."

Several details about the incident came from the teenagers' classmates, Sommer said.

Robinson's mother, Angel Westerberg, said her son was "a kid with the biggest heart," and had many friends. A talented rapper who loved music, he also delighted in fishing and four-wheeling at his grandparents' home, Westerberg said.

"I need justice for my sweet Tristan," Westerberg said. "He was my whole world."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212 or call 911.