Green Line light-rail trains are rolling again between the Central Station and Union Depot in downtown St. Paul.

Service resumed about 11:35 a.m. after being suspended for about an hour on Wednesday, Metro Transit said.

The transit agency halted service while authorities investigated a possible gas leak at Union Depot, Metro Transit said.

"Thank you for your patience while we work to get back on schedule," the agency said in an announcement that service was being restored.

Green Line trains elsewhere were unaffected and ran normally along the rest of the line linking Minneapolis and St. Paul.