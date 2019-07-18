Ice cream alert

The folks at Love Your Melon also love ice cream. So much, in fact, that there is a pop-up ice cream counter right near the apparel that LYM sells. From now through Sept. 1, the brand focused on helping families as they deal with pediatric cancer will be selling the very cold treats, with 50% of profits going to its nonprofit partners. Line up to buy the three-scoops-and-sprinkles for $4.25 (or $1.50 for prepackaged treats) on Monday-Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday from noon-10 p.m. at the North Loop shop (226 Washington Av. N., Mpls.).

Healthy, fun eating

The St. Paul Farmers Market (290 E. 5th St., St. Paul) is looking for kids ages 3-9 who want to have fun. Its FriendChip Farm is an educational program that introduces kids to fresh foods through activities that include scavenger hunts, a book club, market games and recipes. Each session offers an activity booklet to complete and return on another visit, where the kids will receive a reusable bag and a participation patch for each one they complete. The activities take place from 9:15-11:15 a.m. on certain Saturdays only (July 20 and 27, Aug. 10, 17, 24 and Sept. 14, 21, 28). A parents or adult chaperone must accompany the kids. For more information, see friendchipfarm.com.

Lee Svitak Dean