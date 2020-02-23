Q: In the early 1960s there was a comic book called "Katy Keene." Is that where the TV show got started?

A: Yes. The CW series is a spinoff of "Riverdale," which re-imagines Archie Comics characters. And "Katy Keene," according to the network, "follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their 20-something dreams in New York City together." The comic book Keene has also been seen as an inspiration for fashion choices by singer Katy Perry. Back in 2014, BuzzFeed offered a detailed comparison of images of the two Katys. But Perry told Rolling Stone that any suggestion that she had copied the comic was "crazy."

The unsinkable Harve Presnell

Q: Could you let me know what happened to Harve Presnell, who was in the movie "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" with Debbie Reynolds? He has this great voice but I cannot find any other movies that he made.

A: As his entry on the Internet Movie Database makes clear, Presnell worked often besides that 1964 film. Stage credits include Broadway versions of "Molly Brown" and "Annie." He sang in the movie "Paint Your Wagon," with the Los Angeles Times saying that "his rendition of 'They Call the Wind Mariah' was singled out by critics as the lone highlight in an otherwise disastrous film." Another memorable screen appearance was as Wade Gustafson, the father-in-law of William H. Macy's character in "Fargo." And on TV he was in "Dawson's Creek," "The Pretender" and other shows. He died of pancreatic cancer at 75 in 2009.

Archie Comics recently reprinted a digest of Katy Keene stories originally from 1957 to 2007. (Cover art by Bill Woggon/Copyright Archie Comics/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1578286

