The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) was accused Tuesday morning of destroying computer records on a controversial water permit for PolyMet Mining Corp. as a Ramsey County judge opened a hearing on alleged irregularities in the handling of the permit.

Attorneys for a coalition of environmental groups and a Minnesota Indian tribe said the agency had an obligation to preserve the records, which were apparently destroyed when then-Commissioner John Linc Stine stepped down from the MPCA in 2018.

“This ... hearing has been hamstrung because the MPCA did not preserve evidence,” Evan Nelson, an attorney for the mine’s opponents, told the judge.

An attorney for the MPCA responded that the agency had no obligation to place a “litigation hold” on the records, considering that the challenge to the permit is about the administrative record, not the underlying law.

“That would be an incredible burden,” said John Martin of the Holland & Hart law firm.

The exchange came on the opening morning of an unusual evidentiary hearing ordered by the Minnesota Court of Appeals after opponents of the PolyMet mine raised explosive questions about the way the permit was handled by the MPCA and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2018.

Mine opponents accuse the MPCA of suppressing critical comments raised by career scientists at the federal agency by leaving them out of the formal written record on the permit.

MPCA officials insist their handling of the case was perfectly routine — and that in the end, they incorporated most of the EPA concerns into PolyMet’s final permit.

A victory for the mine’s opponents could throw yet another major roadblock in PolyMet’s marathon effort to win regulatory approval for the proposed mine, and it would cast an unflattering light on Minnesota’s reputation for tough and professional environmental regulation.

“We will show that records were destroyed and at that point in time nobody knew what the administrative record was going to be,” said Vanessa Ray-Hodge, an attorney for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The band, whose land lies downstream from the proposed PolyMet mine site, is among the groups challenging the agency’s handling of the permit.

After hearing the exchange of arguments, Ramsey County Chief Judge John Guthman deferred the motion on records destruction, known legally as “spoliation,” until all other evidence is presented.

Toxic metals

At the center of the dispute is a state permit that would regulate pollutants such as arsenic, mercury, lead and sulfate that PolyMet can discharge in the wastewater from the copper-nickel mine, proposed for a site on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

Mining opponents say that permit is crucial because PolyMet would be Minnesota’s first experience with copper-nickel mining, a process that can produce particularly toxic water pollution.

The hearing, which could last up to 10 days, will focus on a list of alleged procedural irregularities in the handling of the permit. They include directing the EPA not to file its written comments during the public comment period, having the EPA read its written comments over the phone, discarding notes from important meetings, and failing to produce public correspondence when requested under state law.

The issue of preserving records arose after the mine’s opponents, while conducting a forensic search of MPCA digital records, found that Stine’s computer had been scrubbed after he left the agency, and that data was lost from a second official’s computer.

The MPCA says it followed routine practices in negotiating with the EPA Chicago office, which oversees Minnesota’s enforcement of the federal Clean Water Act. Lawyers for the MPCA say the public was fully engaged in the process and that the opponents’ “entire case hinges on unfounded speculation.”

In prehearing briefs, they also argued that there is no clear definition of procedural irregularities and the court should consider only what is actually unlawful, not simply unusual.

When the MPCA asked the EPA staff in Chicago to hold off submitting written comments, it was simply to save time and effort, the MPCA said, because the agency knew the draft permit would be revised. The request was consistent with a long-standing Memorandum of Agreement between Minnesota and the EPA, the agency said.

MPCA attorneys also say it was the EPA’s decision to read the federal comments over the phone, and that the EPA’s actions are outside the jurisdiction of the Minnesota court.

Perhaps most important ly, the MPCA insists it addressed all of the EPA’s concerns about the permit, and that Stine was not pressured to push it through. “Specifically, Mr. Stine was not subject to any attempts to influence the outcome of the NorthMet permitting decision from Governor [Mark] Dayton, members of Congress, or member of the state legislatures,” the agency said.