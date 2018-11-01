State regulators have given PolyMet Mining Corp. the green light to move forward with a $1 billion copper/nickel mine near Minnesota’s Iron Range, completing one of the longest and most controversial environmental reviews in state history.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said Thursday morning it has issued a set of long-awaited permits PolyMet needs to proceed with the open-pit mine and processing plant. They include a permit to mine, six water appropriation permits, two dam safety permits, a public waters work permit, and an endangered species takings permit for its NorthMet project near Hoyt Lakes.

The permit to mine includes a financial assurance plan, estimated at $588 million when mining starts, to protect taxpayers against future cleanup costs and a wetlands replacement plan.

The project, however, still requires water and air quality permits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and a wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in addition to other local permits and approvals.

“Based on the DNR’s review, we are confident that the project can be built, operated, and reclaimed in compliance with Minnesota’s rigorous environmental standards, which are designed to protect human health and the environment,” DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr said in a statement early Thursday afternoon. “This does not mean that the project will not have impacts, but it does mean that the project meets Minnesota’s regulatory standards for these permits.”

The agency’s 10-year review of the project included several emotional public hearings, on the Iron Range and in the Twin Cities, and generated some 80,000 public comments on various phases of the plan.

Supporters expect the project to introduce a new era of mining prosperity in a part of the state whose economy has struggled for decades, with other companies waiting in line to open additional mines. Opponents say it introduces a new and risky form of mining into a part of the state cherished for its wild forests and pristine waters.

PolyMet, a publicly-held Toronto-based company, would be the first to mine copper, nickel and other precious metals from a massive, untouched deposit east of the Iron Range, creating an estimated 300 jobs. It has generated immense conflict because, compared to taconite mining, it carries substantially greater risks to water because the waste rock can produce acid that leaches heavy metals from the ground, threatening local lakes and rivers.

The project would use a former taconite processing facility and tailings basin near Hoyt Lakes to process 32,000 tons of ore a day, with the potential to eventually triple production.

Three conservation groups had asked the state to reopen its environmental review of the mine because, they said, the project will ultimately be three times bigger than the one PolyMet first proposed.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.