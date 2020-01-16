PolyMet Mining Corp. will ask the Minnesota Supreme Court to reverse a recent appellate court ruling that blocked three state permits the company needs to open Minnesota’s first copper-nickel mine.

PolyMet President and CEO Jon Cherry said the appellate ruling released Monday would set a dangerous precedent that could lock up not just the mine, but any future industrial project in “an endless loop of review, contested case hearings and appeals.”

“The potential negative consequences of the decision to any industry or business in the state, and the many Iron Range communities and workers who stand to benefit economically from responsible copper-nickel mining, warrant the Minnesota Supreme Court’s attention,” Cherry said in a statement.

The appeal was widely expected after the appellate court revoked the company’s state permits to open the mine. An appeal is also possible by the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which oversees mining and granted the permits in 2018.

In the appellate ruling, Chief Judge Edward Cleary said the DNR erred in refusing to conduct a so-called contested case hearings on the permits to fully vet objections by environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. He said mining opponents had raised legitimate factual questions about the safety and design of the proposed “tailings basin” that would hold mining waste and about whether PolyMet’s majority owner, the Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore PLC, should be named on the permits.

In addition, Cleary said, the DNR should have specified time limits for the mine’s entire life cycle in PolyMet’s all-important permit to mine. Although PolyMet says it intends to mine for 20 years, the permit isn’t clear about the time frame for activities such as mine reclamation and future maintenance of the huge tailings dam for mine waste that will be left behind, according to the court’s decision.

The DNR permits were the final stage in a yearslong state review of the proposed mine, a $1 billion open-pit operation near Babbitt and Hoyt Lakes, and PolyMet had planned to begin raising construction financing this year. But its various state permits now face legal challenges on several fronts, posing the possibility of months of additional delay.