Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect they say pistol-whipped a woman during an apparent home invasion in the Kingfield neighborhood last weekend.

The incident took place just after 11 a.m. Sunday, when police say the armed man assaulted the woman who had apparently walked in on him while he was burglarizing a home in the 4200 block of Blaisdell Av. The victim managed to run out of the back door and was in the alley, when her sister showed up and called 911, police said.

The victim described her assailant as a dark-complected man in his 20s, who was about 5-foot-8 with a slim build and who was wearing a black hoodie, according to police. He was gone before police arrived.

The woman received medical attention for her injuries, but her condition wasn’t immediately available on Tuesday morning.

No arrests had been announced as of Tuesday morning.

In an unrelated case, last week Leroy Davis-Miles is charged with assaulting a 75-year-old man in the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue last Wednesday, after an altercation that started when the victim asked Davis-Miles and his friends to keep their voices down on a city bus. Davis-Miles, 23, was later charged with felony assault in the incident, which left the victim in grave condition. The victim suffered a critical brain injury and is not expected to survive.