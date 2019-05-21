The motorist who drove his SUV into a Lake Street bus shelter and severely injured one of three people is suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance at the time and driving after the state took away his license, authorities said Tuesday.

Michael W. Boucher, 40, of Minneapolis, remains jailed Tuesday in connection with his eastbound vehicle hitting the shelter in the 2200 block of E. Lake Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Boucher was driving despite having his license revoked by the state, according to jail records. Court records show he has been convicted at least 12 times in Minnesota for driving without a license or after having it revoked. He’s also been convicted four times for speeding and once of leaving the scene of a crash.

Charges including criminal vehicular operation for being under the influence could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon.

Among the three who were run over Sunday night, 45-year-old Alvin J. Lee, of Minneapolis, remains in critical condition in HCMC, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Less seriously hurt were 25-year-old Angel Campos and a third person whose identity has yet to be disclosed by Metro Transit police.