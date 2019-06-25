Detectives have identified who they believe is responsible for the brutal home invasion murder of Susan Spiller, a prominent community activist and artist whose body was found in her north Minneapolis home four years ago.

Two sources familiar with the investigation confirmed the break in the case. Details were not immediately available, but police officials said they would hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon at police headquarters to discuss the case.

Spiller, who was a personal friend of former longtime City Council Member Barb Johnson, was found by officers on the morning of July 16, 2015, in her modest wood-frame house in the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue N. Her injuries were so severe that medical examiners were unable to pinpoint a precise cause of death, ruling instead that she died of "complex violence."

Several suspects emerged after her death, but were each ruled out early on. Police briefly eyed a teenager with a long history of run-ins with the law, but didn't immediately interview him. They also questioned a neighbor, with whom Spiller had apparently had a confrontation shortly before her death that left her shaken and fearful.

The announcement Tuesday came shortly after the sentencing of a man in another high profile cold case: the killing of Lorri Mesedahl, 17, whose body was found in a North Side rail yard in 1983, after having been strangled and brutally beaten. Her killer, Darrell Rea, was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for her death.