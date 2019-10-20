A 20-year-old thrill seeker has been charged with a felony after he had to be rescued while attempting a base jump from atop a 300-foot-high tower in Menomonie, Wis.

Mason D. Barth, of Neillsville, Wis., was charged Friday in Dunn County District Court with criminal trespass of a transmission company, namely Charter Communications. Barth was arrested and then released ahead of a Dec. 10 court appearance.

According to police:

About 8:37 a.m. Thursday, Barth called 911 from 50 feet above ground after his parachute became entangled in the guy wire of the tower. Emergency personnel rescued him less than an hour after he called in.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention and released.

A message was left with Sunday for Barth seeking his account of the incident.