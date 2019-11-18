An 18-year-old from Brooklyn Park has been arrested on accusations that he ran down a man in a north Minneapolis alley and fatally shot him twice in the head, according to a criminal complaint filed against a suspected accomplice.

Dayton C. Robinson, 20, of Minneapolis was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder on suspicion that he ran with the gunman and another accomplice on Nov. 9, when a man in his 30s was shot in the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue N. Robinson was arrested Thursday and has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

The suspected shooter was arrested Friday and is expected to be charged later Monday. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged. Authorities have yet to disclose any information about the whereabouts of the third suspect.

According to the complaint against Robinson:

Witness accounts and video surveillance revealed that a Honda sedan was chasing a Chevy Impala late in the afternoon, and they soon crashed at the intersection of 47th and Lyndale avenues N. Robinson, the gunman and a third male got out of the Honda and started chasing the Impala’s driver and shooting at him.

The gunman caught up to the victim in the alley and shot him twice in the head.

Police located Robinson on Thursday, and he admitted under questioning to being the driver of the Honda. He was asked several times why he and the others were pursuing the victim, and “he could not come up with a consistent answer,” the complaint read.

Robinson admitted running to a home nearby, where the shooter stashed the weapon, a 9-millimeter handgun.