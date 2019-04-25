A serious crime is suspected in the two-vehicle crash that killed a woman in an SUV who was hit by another driver in north Minneapolis, police said Thursday.

The collision occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Washington and Dowling avenues, just east of Interstate 94. Police said a car heading north on Washington was turning left when it struck a southbound SUV.

The SUV's driver, who was traveling alone, died at the scene, said police spokeswoman Sgt. Darcy Horn.

The woman who died was identified by her sister as Eileen C. Bowser, 44, of Blaine.

"My sister Eileen was killed last night in a car accident," Amy Bowser-Koenig wrote Thursday morning on Facebook. "It's all over the news."

The car stopped, and the woman who was driving and her passenger were cooperating with authorities, Horn said.

A preliminary police report released Thursday said the crash is being investigated as felony criminal vehicular homicide. No arrests have been announced.

The sergeant said Wednesday night that it was too soon pinpoint a cause, but speed will be examined as a factor.