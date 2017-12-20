In the eyes of some, the Minneapolis police officers who shot and critically wounded a suicidal man after he refused to drop his knife during a tense standoff in an interview room showed tremendous restraint in the face of grave danger and acted appropriately — heroically even.

But to others, the cases raises some complicated questions about whether the officers acted properly when they drew their guns and fired on a man who appeared to only be a threat to himself.

The man who they shot, 18-year-old Marcus Fischer, lay in a hospital bed Wednesday recovering from wounds both self-inflicted and after being struck by several police bullets. Later that day, prosecutors charged him in connection with a shooting that led to his arrest.

The case raises some tantalizing questions about what lengths officers should go to stop a person from harming themselves, said Michael Quinn, a law enforcement consultant.

“The question really is, given the circumstances and what you’re dealing with, did you exhaust other options,” said Quinn, a former Minneapolis sergeant who now trains police departments across the country. “If you look at the recent history of the Minneapolis Police Department, and given some of the shootings that they’ve been involved in recently, it gives you the feeling that cops are being very quick to shoot.”

Police set up crime scene tape outside a Minneapolis police room at Minneapolis City Hall on Monday.

Still, he added that officers have a moral obligation to intervene when someone life’s is at risk, while weighing their own safety and that of others.

It’s possible that officers didn’t go into the room for a more practical reason, said Quinn, adding that he hadn’t seen the video of the encounter.

“When you’ve got a guy that’s already cut himself multiple times, you’ve got a lot of blood, and trying to deal with somebody who’s got a lot of blood on him, it’s really, really difficult,” he said.

Lt. Bob Kroll, the head of Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, on Wednesday again asserted that the officers were “heroes.”

He said the officers were forced to make a split-second decision to act, because the man was already losing a lot of blood from his self-inflicted injuries. After exhausting all other options, the officers had to act to stop the man in order to save his life, he said.

“In looking at him, he appeared to be losing skin color, he kind of collapsed at one point,” said Kroll, who watched video of the eight-and-a-half minute standoff. “I mean where do you weigh in? Do you think the police would be scrutinized if we left him and let him bleed out.” His defense of the officers rankled some.

“When police use their weapons, they’re never firing to save your life,” said Ron Edwards, a longtime department observer. “Those officers were heroes because they shot to save his life? Oh, so where were you firing at? Were you firing at his shoulder? Were you firing at his knees?”

A bloody scene On Wednesday, a clearer picture of the events leading up to the shooting began to emerge.

After his arrest at the Mall of America Bloomington on Monday afternoon, Fischer was brought back to police headquarters for questioning. At some point during the interview, the detective handling the case, Sgt. Kelly O’Rourke, got up to leave the room, according to multiple department sources. When he returned, Fischer was stabbing himself in neck and chest with a knife.

Several investigators, including O’Rourke and Lt. Rick Zimmerman, who heads the Homicide Unit, huddled outside the room briefly to come up with a plan. In the meantime, they summoned two patrol squads to headquarters for help subdue Fischer, according to multiple department sources. But, only one of the arriving officers, David Martinson, was carrying a Taser. He fired it, but it failed to stop Fischer. Fischer ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon and get down on his knees and appeared to advance toward the officers at one point, according to several people who have seen a recording of the encounter. Zimmerman was negotiating with Fischer, when several of the officers fired their guns, apparently in response to man’s actions, according to multiple sources.

What isn’t known is how many officers fired, how many shots there were and how many of them struck Fischer. Attempts to reach the officers through the union were not successful on Wednesday.

Fischer was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he remained under police guard on Wednesday, according to court records. A hospital spokeswoman said that she had no information on his condition.

The incident also raised questions about how police failed to uncover the knife that Fischer managed to bring into the room.

Department sources say they plan to put metal-detector wands outside of interview rooms at police headquarters and in every precinct house across the city. Suspects and witnesses would now go through screening before being interviewed, officials said. While acknowledging that that is only a temporary solution, they said that it would hopefully prevent any similar episodes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which is investigating the incident, said agents are in the process of interviewing officers who were involved in or witnessed the shooting. The agency said it would provide the names of the officers once all of those interviews have been done.

Later on Wednesday, prosecutors filed charges against Fischer in connection with a robbery in northeast Minneapolis. Fischer was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, but because he remains bedridden, no court date has been set.

According to authorities, Fischer arranged to buy a Kel-Tech 9mm handgun from a 21-year-old Elk River man, who agreed to meet him on the afternoon of Dec. 13. But, after the man and a friend let Fischer hold the gun, he pulled out his own firearm and said that the Kel-Tech was now his, prosecutors said.

As he left, the shot the Elk River man once in the chest, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District court Wednesday.

The victim’s friends later concocted a story about how the man had been shot during a road rage incident in Ham Lake.