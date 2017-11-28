Two University of North Dakota students from the Twin Cities were arrested and charged after a search of their residence near campus turned up 60 pounds of marijuana, a rifle, numerous pills and nearly $70,000 in cash.

Sophomores Cade Hoben, 21, of Plymouth, and Mark Hildahl, 20, of Minnetrista, appeared Monday in Grand Forks County District Court on felony counts and remain jailed as of late afternoon.

Hoben was charged with possessing more than 500 grams of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a stimulant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hildahl was charged with possession to marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the charges, officers searched the house in the 1600 block of 4th Avenue N. last week and found bags of marijuana weighing more than 1 pound each in Hoben’s bedroom, along with $69,860 in cash and many doses of Adderall, an amphetamine.

A safe with a pound of marijuana was seized from Hildahl’s room. Authorities also confiscated the two men’s vehicles and an AR-15 rifle.

Paul Walsh