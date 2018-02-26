Police are searching for a suspect in connection with armed home invasion last week where three people were tied up and their south Minneapolis house ransacked.

No description was available Monday of the suspect, who police say forced his way into the home in the 2500 block of 11th Avenue S., in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood, sometime between 9:30 and 10:13 a.m. Friday.

Police say the knife-wielding suspect tied up the home’s three occupants — two women, ages 30 and 28, and a man, 32 — before ransacking the upstairs unit of the duplex. He was gone before police arrived, making off with an undetermined amount of cash.

Two of the victims, the 30-year-old woman and 32-year-old man, were treated for injuries at the scene, according to a police report.

Police gave no further information about the incident.