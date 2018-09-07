Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the parents of an unidentified toddler found wandering barefoot by herself in south Minneapolis late Friday afternoon.

The child, estimated to be about 18 months old, was found walking in the 2700 block of Nicollet Avenue S., in the Whittier neighborhood. She is described as black with dark, braided hair, and is wearing a gray long-sleeve dress and pink leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.