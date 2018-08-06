The Maplewood Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects who spray-painted graffiti on the outside wall of the Islamic Institute of Minnesota’s Al-Salam Mosque.

The mosque, located at 1460 Skillman Av., was damaged around 1:30 a.m. on July 29 with the message “666,” accompanied by an image, “Jesus saves” with a cross, and other graffiti. Photos taken from surveillance video appear to show two men spray-painting the mosque’s exterior wall.

“This type of crime is unacceptable and has no place in Maplewood,” Public Safety Director Scott Nadeau said in a news release.

Police encourage anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact them at 651-767-0640, or call 911 and ask for the on-duty sergeant to call back. Or, information can be given to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or online.

Tips may also be submitted to the Maplewood Police Department’s Facebook page. Police ask that tipsters use the case number 18021195 when supplying information.