South St. Paul police say they have taken three people into custody and are searching for additional suspects in connection with a shooting Monday night that left two people injured.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Holland and Warner Avenues about 9:05 p.m. and found a man and a woman who had been shot. They also saw a vehicle leaving the scene and were able to stop it a few blocks away. That’s when suspects in the vehicle took off on foot, said South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich in a statement.

Police apprehended three suspects and continue to search for more, Messerich said.

Officers from seven agencies are looking for additional suspects, he said.

The shooting occurred about an hour after police had been at the same intersection to investigate a disturbance in which a person had been hit by a car. That person refused medical attention. The driver had left the scene before police arrived, Messerich said.

The shooting victims were taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries, the chief said.

Anyone with information is asked to call South St. Paul police at 651-554-3300.