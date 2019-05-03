The two children who fell from a building along the Midtown Greenway in Minneapolis on Thursday were brothers ages 3 and 1 1/2 who lived in the building, police said Friday.

They climbed over a barrier meant to prevent falls and plummeted from the roof of the building, landing on a patio about 55 feet below.

One of the boys died Thursday, while the other is expected to recover, said John Elder, a Minneapolis police spokesman. Elder said health privacy rules prevented him from identifying which brother lived and which died.

The incident appears to be an accident and no criminal charges are expected to be filed, Elder said.

There’s no indication the tragedy “was caused by anything other than the children themselves,” Elder said at a City Hall news conference. At the time of the accident, the children were being cared for by a “credible and capable” adult, he added.

The upper level of the five-floor building in the 2800 block of Pleasant Av. S. has apartment units that open onto a roof. There’s a concrete barrier to prevent access to the roof’s edge, which has only a shallow lip.

Women gathered at the Karmel Village Apartments after two children fell from an apartment building at S. 28th and Pleasant Avenue Thursday May 2, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN.

Elder said the boys climbed over the barrier on the roof and then went over the edge. He said he couldn’t say how tall the barrier is, but “the children had to work to get over it.”

Elder praised the response of three workers in the area who saw the children falling and rushed over to provide aid.

“These people should be considered heroes,” he said. “They were working in the area and raced to the children’s aid and administered CPR.

“They witnessed something, and instead of freezing up, they acted.”

Elder said he couldn’t say whether the building’s owner, Basim Sabri, will be cited for any code violations. That’s something City Council President Lisa Bender’s office is looking into, he said.