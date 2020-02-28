Crews putting out a fire in a northeast Minneapolis building early Friday found a man’s body and police are calling the death “suspicious.”

Firefighters were called to a building on the 1800 block of NE. Central Avenue about 2:35 a.m. to put out a small fire and found the body nearby, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

Police and homicide investigators initiated a death investigation and determined the “death was suspicious,” Elder said.

The scene remained active several hours after the 911 call came in as detectives and the police department’s Crime Lab collected evidence and canvassed the area. Investigators also spoke with people in the area in an effort to learn more about what happened.

No one has been arrested.

The name of the victim and the cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner, Elder said.