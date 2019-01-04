Authorities say two pedestrians who were fatally struck as they crossed busy Larpenteur Avenue in rush hour darkness Thursday evening may have been hit by a second vehicle.

Robert Blake Buxton, 47, and Meridth Mypree Aikens, 45, both of Roseville, were making their way across the four-lane thoroughfare near Woodbridge Court when they were struck at 5:35 p.m. by a driver heading west on the road that serves as the border between St. Paul and Roseville.

That driver stopped, but surveillance video obtained from a nearby business shows a White SUV passing the crash site just seconds before impact, and two white or silver sedans passing the scene seconds after the victims were hit.

A caretaker who works in an apartment building near the crash site and was taking out the trash at the time of the incident ran to the scene after hearing the crunch. He said that a second car ran over Aikens and that Buxton was alive for a few minutes before he died.

Police on Friday confirmed they found Aikens’ body a bit further down in the right lane of westbound Larpenteur from where they found Buxton, leading them to think she could have been hit by more than one vehicle. At the very least, one of both drivers of the passing cars may have seen something, said Roseville Deputy Poice Chief Erika Scheider.

“Maybe a second vehicle hit them and didn’t realize it,” Scheider said. “Or for some reason, they didn’t stick around. We hope they will come forward.”

The Roseville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential witnesses who were in the area of the Jan. 3 fatal crash on Larpenteur Avenue at Woodbridge Court.

Police also would also like to speak with a pedestrian wearing a green jacket who talked to a St. Paul police officer, but left the scene without giving a statement.

The driver who was involved in the crash, identified as John Michael Rickey, 72, of St. Paul, stopped at the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Detectives obtained search warrant and obtained a blood sample to determine if alcohol was a factor. The sample was submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The results have not been released.

A second search warrant was executed on Rickey’s dark blue GMC Sierra pickup. Investigators are looking to obtain information about the truck’s sensing diagnostics. The results on Friday were still pending.

As word of the two deaths spread through the neighborhood, residents and visitors took extra caution when crossing Larpenteur. Betty Ramsey, who was visiting her sister who lives in an apartment building across from the crash, has crossed Larpenteur near Woodbridge in the past. On Friday, Ramsey wasn’t taking any chances as she went to a nearby drugstore to pick up a prescription. She walked an extra block to cross at the signalized intersection of Dale Street and Larpenteur Avenue.

“Never again,” she said about crossing at Woodbridge and Larpenteur. “It’s dangerous. I don’t know if we need more signs. People need to be more considerate and slow down.”

The speed limit on Larpenteur on 45 mph. Sight lines are tricky in the bustling area where a residential area composed of six apartment buildings meets a commercial district with strip malls and a nightclub.

The apartment caretaker, who declined to give his name, said the traffic volume and congestion make the area dangerous.

“Every week there is a crash here,” he said.

Anybody with information about Thursday’s crash can call Roseville Police at 651-767-0640 or file a tip through the city’s website, www.cityofroseville.com/3194/Crime-Tips.