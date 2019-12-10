Police say that burglars broke into a Minnetonka jewelry store last month and stole nearly $400,000 worth of jewelry in a Hollywood-style heist that was at least partly caught on camera.

Surveillance footage captured the four unidentified suspects arriving at a small business complex on Hwy. 7, between Williston and Woodhill roads, sometime on the evening of Nov. 17, according to a search warrant affidavit. The document said the suspects broke into an adjoining suite and then entered Winn & Welch Jewelers by “removing the ceiling tiles and scaling the walls,” making several trips throughout the night. Each time they returned, they were carrying more tools, ranging from pry bars and dollies and a cutting torch, which police later determined had been stolen from a nearby tire shop the same night, the affidavit said.

“The evidence at the scene indicates the suspects struggled to get into the safe inside Winn & Welch and eventually used a grinder and a sledgehammer,” the affidavit said, adding that they eventually cracked the safe after causing “extensive damage.”

Cameras showed them finally leaving about 3 a.m. on Nov. 18, it said.

The total loss was $392,000 in jewelry, and another $25,280 cash, according to the affidavit.

No arrests had been announced as of Monday, and Minnetonka police said they couldn’t discuss the case, citing the ongoing investigation.