A 30-year-old man vandalized two unoccupied Minneapolis police squad cars Monday morning in downtown Minneapolis before being captured a few blocks away, authorities said.

The first incident occurred about 9:35 a.m. when the man was spotted damaging the side-view mirror of a squad car parked on the 3rd Avenue side of City Hall, police said.

Officers arrived to find a white T-shirt on the squad car but no suspect.

Less than 2 hours later, a caller to 911 said he was near Nicollet Avenue and 7th Street, where he was watching the man throw an electric scooter into the front windshield and then pour a soft drink onto the vehicle. Again, a white T-shirt was left on the squad.

Witnesses followed the man while keeping 911 posted on his movements. Officers soon caught up with him and had the man jailed on suspicion of damage to property.

The suspect has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Minnesota court records show that the man has a criminal history that includes two convictions for violating a court order for protection, and other convictions for stalking and domestic assault.