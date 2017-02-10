Police say they believe they’ve found the man responsible for shooting a woman four times during a road rage attack on a busy Minneapolis thoroughfare.

Officer Corey Schmidt, a police spokesman, said the man is jailed on second-degree murder charges in an unrelated case. He declined to identify the man pending charges by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

The 39-year-old victim was shot at 5 p.m. April 5. While driving down a congested construction zone on Hennepin Avenue, near Groveland Avenue, she was cut off by a beige four-door Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows. She honked at the car, which then slowed down next to her driver’s side, and a passenger shot at her with a black handgun.

The victim, who was shot three times in the arm and once in the abdomen, drove several blocks and called 911, then was taken to a hospital, where she survived. In hopes of tracking down the man who shot the unidentified South St. Paul woman, police released photographs of her bullet-riddled car.

The photos of the silver four-door sedan show two bullet holes in the driver’s side door, another in the side-view mirror and the window fully blown out.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.