Minnesota’s police licensing agency updated its standards of professional conduct Thursday for the first time since 1995, broadening the list of offenses that can bring an officer before the board for a discipline review.

In a unanimous vote, the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board added assault, domestic assault and drunken driving — all misdemeanors — to the list of convictions that can trigger a state licensing review.

The changes will go through a state administrative rule-making process, or be adopted as law by the Minnesota Legislature.

Board officials agreed late last year to re-examine the state’s conducts standards after the Star Tribune published an investigation showing that hundreds of Minnesota law enforcement officers have been convicted of serious offenses in the last 20 years without ever facing discipline by the state board.

Former board member Paul Schnell, on hand Thursday to be recognized for his service, applauded the amendments. But Dave Bicking of Communities Against Police Brutality told the board before the vote that the changes aren’t sufficient.

“You need to go forward,” Bicking said. “You need to ask the Legislature for more authority if you need it.”