Two friends in St. Cloud visiting from Iowa got in an argument Tuesday morning, and one of the men fatally stabbed the other, authorities said.
The stabbing occurred about 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road SW., and the victim died about an hour later at St. Cloud Hospital, according to police.
The other man, 22 years old, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.
Authorities have yet to release the names of the men or their cities of residence. Nor have police said why the two were arguing in the home, where they were staying during their visit.
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Local
Police: Iowa man fatally stabbed in St. Cloud after argument with friend
The 22-year-old suspect, also from Iowa, is under arrest and awaits charges.
Local
Minnesota disaster volunteers deploy for both Harvey and Irma
With Hurricane Irma taking aim at Florida, and the Texas Gulf Coast still reeling from Harvey, Minnesota relief workers are now deploying on two fronts.Nine…
Music
Appeals court affirms rejection of 5 would-be Prince heirs
The judge overseeing the estate of the late rock superstar Prince decided correctly when he rejected five people who claimed to be half-siblings and heirs of the late rock superstar Prince, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
National
Wisconsin business leaders call for long-term road funding
Madison-area business leaders joined with Democrats on Tuesday to call on Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature to come up with a state budget that includes a long-term funding solution for roads.
National
Wisconsin senators support protecting young immigrants
Wisconsin's U.S. senators say they both support protecting immigrants who were brought into the country as children.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.