Two friends in St. Cloud visiting from Iowa got in an argument Tuesday morning, and one of the men fatally stabbed the other, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred about 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Oak Grove Road SW., and the victim died about an hour later at St. Cloud Hospital, according to police.

The other man, 22 years old, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and awaits charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Authorities have yet to release the names of the men or their cities of residence. Nor have police said why the two were arguing in the home, where they were staying during their visit.