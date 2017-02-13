Minneapolis police are searching for a suspect or suspects who they believe threw Molotov cocktails at a garage in the Camden neighborhood over the weekend, causing minor damage.

The incident is being investigated as a possible arson.

Officers were summoned shortly 9 p.m. Sunday to a house in the 4200 block of N. Irving Avenue on a property damage report, according to police. One of the home’s occupants, a 25-year-old man, told them that someone had thrown burning bottles at the detached two-car garage, but he didn’t see the suspect, an incident report said.

Three shattered glass beer bottles next to the garage that “contained wicks” and were charred on the inside, police said. The fire was quickly put out, but caused some damage to the siding, police said.

No arrests were reported and no suspect information has been released.