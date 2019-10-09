An Elk River man is being investigated for allegedly hiding several cameras inside the dressing rooms of clothing stores at the Mall of America and Maplewood Mall.

Criminal charges have not been filed against the 41-year-old suspect, but details of the investigation were revealed in a search warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court. They allege that the suspect used cameras that could be operated remotely using a cellphone or other devices.

Authorities allege that the man targeted stores frequented by teenage girls, including Hollister and Forever 21, between at least March and September of this year. He was arrested in September with the help of a store manager.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects who have not been criminally charged.

“These hidden cameras were used to remotely record people as they undressed and changed clothes in these fitting rooms,” the warrant said regarding the Mall of America cases. “On two occasions, the suspect mounted a fake shelf to the fitting room walls at waist height, and mounted the cameras under the shelves so they would not be seen unless someone purposely bent over to look under the shelves.

“These boxes were constructed so that at first glance they appeared to be only electrical junction boxes.”

Officials at the Mall of America and Maplewood Mall could not be immediately reached for comment.

Bloomington police investigated the Mall of America cases, alleging that four GoPro cameras were hidden in the fitting rooms of two stores — Hollister and Forever 21. In the course of their investigation, they learned that Maplewood police were investigating a hidden camera found at the Hollister store at the Maplewood Mall.

“[The suspect] thinks he has done this approximately 10 times in the MOA and other malls around the metro,” the warrant said. “He admitted that some of the people he watched dress and undress were possibly children, but he couldn’t always tell.”

The search warrant affidavit gives this account of the investigation at the MOA: The four cameras found at the mall, two in each store, were accidentally discovered by employees, who were unsure how long the cameras had been in the fitting rooms.

On Sept. 28, a Forever 21 manager saw a man entering a fitting room and recognized him as someone who had possibly installed a hidden camera there in July. She had allegedly seen him use a fitting room in July for 40 minutes, and found a hidden camera inside after he left.

“She has been on the lookout for him ever since that day,” the warrant said.

The manager called police, who waited for him outside of the fitting room. The suspect was allegedly in the room for about an hour. He was arrested, and a hidden camera was allegedly found in a fitting room two rooms down from his location.

“We learned that he placed that camera in the fitting room and he went into another fitting room to sit and watch/record customers dressing and undressing on his phone,” the warrant said.

Police also allegedly located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby parking lot and found a camera inside that had a large telephoto lens.

The suspect allegedly spoke to police and told them that he lives with his girlfriend and their children from previous relationships, including two minors. He allegedly admitted to secretly recording his girlfriend and the woman’s underage daughter while they were naked in the bathroom, the warrant said.

He also allegedly admitted to hiding cameras in the MOA and other malls in the metro.

“He did it for ‘the thrill,’ ” according to the warrant. “…His family thought he went to work on days he was at the mall watching victims through his secret cameras. He records video of people undressing in the fitting rooms and uploads the video to his laptop computer.”

The suspect allegedly told police he constructed the fake electrical boxes at his home, and that he had “several hundred” photos and videos of people and nature on his laptop that could “possibly” feature children, the warrant said.