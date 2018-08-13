A death investigation is underway in Shakopee where police say a man killed a woman Sunday afternoon.

Police were called just after 4 p.m. to a residence on the 1200 block of Taylor Street about a fight. While en route, officers were advised a male had a knife and had killed someone, said Captain Craig Robson.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman and administered medical aid, but she died at the scene. Police did not release her name.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was treated at the scene for self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Monday morning, Robson said.

His name has not been released.

Preliminary findings point to domestic violence, Robson said.

Investigators from the Shakopee Police Department are investigating the death. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was also called to the scene.

Police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.