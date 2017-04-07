Three people were fatally shot and a fourth victim was critically injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment building in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood, police said.

A toddler also was taken from the building on the 1600 block of English Street. Police using K-9 dogs found the 18-month girl and a suspect hiding in a nearby shed about 2 hours later just as authorities were about to issue an Amber Alert.

The toddler was taken to Children's Hospital for evaluation, but was expected to be OK. The suspect was taken to police headquarters for questioning, said spokesman Steve Linders.

Hours after the shooting, police were looking for additional suspects and interviewing witnesses, Linders said.

Chaotic events unfolded around 1 a.m. when police were called to the scene. They found three victims dead. A fourth was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Linders said.

Police were still trying to piece together what led up to the shooting, but Linders said preliminary information indicates that those involved did know each other and that there was no additional risk to the public. He also said police were investigating three crime scenes spread over a large area.

"There is a lot of work to be done and we could use the public's help," he said during a media briefing. He said anybody who saw anything or sees anything that might help investigators figure out what happened to call police. He said residents might see officers in yards looking for evidence.

The Ramsey County medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of their deaths and release their identity.

The deaths were the fifth, sixth and seventh homicides in St. Paul this year.