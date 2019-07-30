Fridley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a 7-year-old girl in a residential area.
Officers responded to a call of an attempted child abduction on the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE. just before 1 p.m. Friday. The girl reported that a man pulled her into his vehicle, but she managed to break away and flee on foot.
Surveillance video released Tuesday depicts the unknown suspect driving a two-door red Acura RSX. Authorities are hoping the community can help identify the owner or driver.
Anyone with information should call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Minneapolis North High principal becomes associate superintendent
District officials plan to announce the next principal before the new school year begins.
Local
Twin Cities police, State Fair other events say they're prepared after Gilroy shooting
Law enforcement, city officials and event staff plan for range of emergencies during festival season.
West Metro
Maple Grove woman charged in drunken boating incident that seriously injured 2 teens
The boy and girl crashed into a dock during a birthday party on Eagle Lake.
Duluth
PolyMet critics say firm used engineer connected to mine dam failure in Brazil
It's cited in the argument in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which is deciding a challenge to mining permits granted to PolyMet by Minnesota regulators.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis officials say they undercounted delayed police responses to 911 calls by 5,000
The mix-up was attributed to confusion about the way some of the calls were coded.