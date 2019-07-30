Fridley police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct a 7-year-old girl in a residential area.

Officers responded to a call of an attempted child abduction on the 7300 block of Taylor Street NE. just before 1 p.m. Friday. The girl reported that a man pulled her into his vehicle, but she managed to break away and flee on foot.

Surveillance video released Tuesday depicts the unknown suspect driving a two-door red Acura RSX. Authorities are hoping the community can help identify the owner or driver.

Anyone with information should call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212