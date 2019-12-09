Authorities on Monday identified the woman who was run over and killed last week in St. Paul.

Michelle L. English, 51, of St. Paul, was hit by a car near the intersection of E. Larpenteur Avenue and N. Manton Street shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday as darkness was setting in, police said.

Officers responding to several 911 calls located English in the eastbound lane of Larpenteur, where she was declared dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old motorist from Maplewood stopped at the scene and was “fully cooperating” with investigators, police spokesman Steve Linders said. Police do not believe he was impaired.